Rain forces cancellation of Saturday’s Holy City Easter Pageant

The threat of intense rains has forced the cancellation of Saturday’s performance of the Holy City of the Wichitas Easter Pageant.

Director Alan Corrales issued a statement Thursday afternoon to cancel the pageant, in what he said was a tough call to make.

“It is with great sadness that I let you know this Saturday’s weather is not going to be conducive to having the Palm Pageant,” he said. “Therefore, I’ve had to make a very hard decision to cancel this Saturday’s pageant.”

The National Weather service has forecasted a 100 percent chance of rain for all day Saturday into the evening and overnight hours. As much as 1½ inches of rain is expected to fall on Comanche County before the system moves out of the area. Corrales said the wet conditions would not be hospitable for pageant viewers or cast members.