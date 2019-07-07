Rain can’t wash away second Jeeplahoma ‘Its a Jeep thing’

MEDICINE PARK — Rain would postpone or even cancel most outdoor events.

But at a festival celebrating vehicles known for their off-road and all-terrain capabilities, inclement weather is par for the course.

So when the rain clouds opened up over Medicine Park during Jeeplahoma, the car show/rally for Jeep owners, most of the crowd treated it less as an inconvenience and more as a fan challenge from Mother Nature.

“I just had it washed and took the doors off,” Troy Lewis of Apache said of his 2001 Jeep. “But aw, (rain) don’t matter. You just get out and go.”

Even as the clay turned to mud and some of the crowd huddled under the tent set up near the stage area, others reveled in the moment. After all, rain didn’t stop last year’s event from taking place.

“If it was a motorcycle event or classic cars or something, people would be packing up and going home. Jeep owners, we don’t care. It’s a Jeep, it’s supposed to be wet, it’s supposed to be dirty,” Shawn Daly said.

While vehicle brands like Harley-Davidson and Volkswagen have fairly well-known followings, the Jeep community doesn’t always get the same amount of publicity. But it is a tight-knit fraternity none the less.