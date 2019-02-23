Pop culture fandom comes to Altus this weekend with Pop Expo

ALTUS — Batman and Spider-Man, Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, Master Chief and Mario will be on the prowl today and Sunday at the inaugural Altus Pop Expo.

The first of its kind in Southwest Oklahoma, the Comic-Con-styled pop culture gathering invites anyone with any sort of interest in comics, movies and television shows, video games and more to turn out to show support and meet with other like-minded individuals to go APE.

“We’re calling this Going APE in Altus,” said Kate Kirkpatrick, event planner. “We’re going to have artists from both local and out of state. We’re going to have toy makers who make scale models of famous characters you would see in comics and like Marvel and DC television series.”

Be on your guard, because Stormtroopers of the 501st Legion are confirmed to be in attendance. Don’t worry, their blaster aim is horrible. But their group’s aim of raising awareness and money for charity is to be admired. They’ll also be accompanied by the Rebel Legion, a similar “Star Wars” inspired fan group that also raises money for charity.

“They’re going to be here to show off their uniforms and outfits, as well as to encourage kids to get involved in their community,” Kirkpatrick said. “That should be a really fun time.”