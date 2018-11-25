OSBI investigating Jackson County Commissioners

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has begun its investigation into the Jackson County Commissioners regarding an allegation of open meeting violations.

Steven Tanner, OSBI information officer, said the state investigative agency was notified July 29 on the report of a possible open meeting violation. He said that since then, an investigation was conducted and report provided and sent to Jackson County District Attorney Ken Darby and that the “investigation is complete.”

Darby told The Constitution he doesn’t have any comment on the investigation report.

“I can’t answer your question on that one,” he said, “I’ve recused out of that.”