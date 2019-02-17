OSBI investigates Caddo County homicide

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a Caddo County homicide.

The state agency was called into the case after Binger police found the body of Randy Joe Gathers, 57, dead in a suspicious manner shortly before 9 a.m. at a home. According to the OSBI, Binger Police Chief James Pate requested its assistance.

Binger police were called to check on Gathers after he hadn’t been seen for some time. Officers found his body at 414 W. Johnny Bench Street.