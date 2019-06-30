Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announces toll increase

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority will implement the third and final toll increase for cash customers effective July 15, according to Jack Damrill, of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

“The first increase was effective March, 2017; the second was effective February, 2018 and the third one will be effective July, 2019,” Damrill said. “The increase will be going back into expansion projects to improve the turnpikes in Oklahoma and will also assist with bond payments.”