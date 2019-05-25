OK Secretary of Veterans Affairs outlines his goals

The Oklahoma Veterans Commission, the body that oversees the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA), introduced its new state Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Ben Robinson, when it met at the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center Friday.

Robinson said he served four years in the Army, 30 in the Air Force, and is a Vietnam veteran.

“Did all the desert stuff. Northern Iraq, southern Iraq. Bosnia and Kosovo, on the ground in Kosovo. So spent a lot of time in that part of the world. AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) guy, was a wing commander at Tinker Air Force Base, AWACS on the morning of 9/11. That’s a story I’ll have to tell some of these days,” Robinson said.

“Absolutely excited about this job. It snatched me back from the edge of retirement for the third time,” he said.

Robinson said he never really wanted to work in government, “but I don’t feel like I’m working in government. I feel like I’m working for veterans and for a really good governor … He is not a politician, he is a businessman … He said, ‘I have no political base. I have a business case’ … I think that’s really good. I think that people inside the Beltway don’t have much of a business case right now. We do.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt has a vision of Oklahoma becoming a Top 10 state. One of the things he wants to be in the Top 10 for is its care of veterans, Robinson said.

“That’s a pretty good thing to be known by,” he added.

ODVA has three primary goals to reach that. No. 1 is to maintain, operate and modernize its veterans centers.