OJA meetings scheduled to develop plan for Southwest Oklahoma

Sun, 04/14/2019 - 3:15am Scott Rains

The Office of Juvenile Affairs (OJA) will have a pair of meetings this week to address the lack of juvenile prevention and diversion services in a trio of Southwest Oklahoma counties.

The meetings are follow-up to meetings held in March in Stephens, Cotton and Jefferson counties held to discuss youth involved and at risk of involvement in juvenile justice since last year’s closing of Youth Services for Stephens County.

Meetings:
•5 p.m. Monday, at Red River Technology Center, Duncan.
•10 a.m. Tuesday, council chambers at city hall, Waurika.
•5 p.m. Tuesday, Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, Walters.

The meetings are to help ensure a comprehensive plan will be developed to build and implement programs to meet community needs, according to Amanda (Leonhart) McClain, OJA’s Project Director. OJA allocates funds to designated youth service agencies.

