No decision on charges in death

District Attorney Fred Smith issued a statement Thursday regarding the March 11 death of a Walters man that was ruled a homicide by the state Medical Examiner.

According to the statement, Smith, district attorney for Comanche and Cotton counties, received the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation's final report into the death of Michael Cooper, 53, at noon Thursday and he has not made a decision on whether or not criminal charges will be filed "on any person or persons" concerning the death.