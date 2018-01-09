New job at Refuge brings Cartmell back to her Oklahoma roots

The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge has a new chief of visitor services for the first time since Susan Howell retired nearly a year and a half ago.

For Lynn Cartmell, who started on the job Aug. 22, this marks a return to her Oklahoma roots. Her mother, Vicki Davison, is the superintendent of Empire Public Schools. Her brother, David McGuire, is head boys' basketball coach at Duncan High School, and so was their father before him, Mikel Davison. The father just retired from Duncan Public Schools and is devoting himself to his artwork.