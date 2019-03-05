Mother of teen killed by Oklahoma police seeks answers

EDMOND — Family members and advocates said Thursday they want answers about the death of an unarmed black teenager who was naked when police in an Oklahoma City suburb fatally shot him weeks ahead of his high school graduation.

Isaiah Mark Lewis, 17, died Monday from an unknown number of gunshot wounds. Edmond police shot him inside a house they say he broke into following a 911 call about a domestic disturbance. Several witnesses told police they saw him stripping his clothing while running through the neighborhood where officers would eventually confront him.

It’s unclear what caused Lewis’ erratic behavior, but an Oklahoma City-area Black Lives Matter leader said Thursday that officers’ response shows an “inherent fear of people of color.” The Rev. T. Sheri Dickerson said her organization and Lewis’ family will press for more information and for better police training.

Dickerson said she did not know Lewis’ immediate family or his mental state, but she noted that running naked in public suggests there are “definitely some cognitive issues.”