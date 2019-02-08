Medicine Park Post Office will relocate by end of August

Medicine Park residents will not have to truck to Lawton to pick up their mail this summer; instead, they’ll get a new post office location by the end of August.

According to Mayor Jennifer Ellis, the owner of the building that houses the current post office did not renew the space’s lease with the United States Postal Service, which was up July 31. The town has been searching for a new location for close to a year.

“The transition has taken longer than we thought, so the property owner gave us a 30-day extension,” Ellis said via phone Thursday afternoon.

That extension was just what Medicine Park needed to wrap up the moving process.

“We have found our new location and (USPS) has approved it,” Ellis said.

New location chosen

The building that will house the new post office is off Oklahoma 49, near the Medicine Park Event Center. Ellis added that the area near the event center also is where the town hopes to put its new medical clinic, which they are working on with Lawton Community Health Center and hope to open in 2020.