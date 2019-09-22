Medical marijuana law updated

The laws governing medical marijuana in Oklahoma continue to evolve, as new guidelines go into effect as the result of legislation signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt at the end of the 2019 legislative session.

The changes mean new emergency rules, which went into effect Sept. 14, as well as updates on current regulations and new licensing categories. The new forms and applications required for the processes appeared on the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) web site effective Aug. 30.

State law gives OMMA the authority to oversee issues related to the use of marijuana for medical purposes, including the licenses needed by patients using medical marijuana, as well as the businesses that dispense, grow, process, manufacture or — one of the newly expanded categories — transport the substance.

The biggest change specified under House Bill 2612, according to those who have to help enforce the regulation, is a requirement that businesses hold a certificate of compliance. That form specifies the grower, processor, transporter or seller has met six specific criteria, as verified by the political entity that governs the site where the business will be located.

Within the City of Lawton corporate city limits, that is the license and permits division of city government, the same entity that controls the documentation associated with any building construction, said Community Services Director Richard Rogalski. The issue is much less clear for Comanche County, which has no zoning or building regulations. That means the county doesn’t have those regulatory offices, county commissioners said in recent weeks as they work through the licensing issue being pressed by businesses who want to locate in unincorporated parts of the county.