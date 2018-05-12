Medical Examiner rules Carnegie man was beaten to death

The September death of a 32-year-old Carnegie man was killed from “multiple blunt force trauma to the head,” according to the preliminary summary report by the state Medical Examiner.

Byron Scott Yeahquo-Tongkeamah Jr., a member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma, was found dead the morning of Sept. 12 at a home at 401 E. 1st in Carnegie.

According to Medical Examiner Lisa Barton, M.D., Yeahquo-Tongkeamah suffered “multiple blunt force trauma impacts to the right side of the head,” as well as fractures to the right skull and sinus, numerous base skull fractures with a complete hinge fracture of the skull, broken right side of the jaw and defensive wounds to his hands. The cause of his death is listed as a “homicide” and the manner identified as “assault.”