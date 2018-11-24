Mayor to 'light' Medicine Park this weekend

MEDICINE PARK — The cobblestone community will feel the holiday spirit this weekend.

Volunteers have helped string lights around the town and it’s almost time to officially turn them on. Mayor Jennifer Ellis will lead a Christmas season kickoff starting at 6 p.m. today at the Main Stage where she will officially “light the town.”

“We’re going to have a Christmas tree with an official switch and everything,” Ellis said. “It’s something official to kick the season off. I’m going to turn all the lights on in town and hopefully everything will turn on right.”

Once Ellis flips the switch, Medicine Park will turn into its own little Christmas village in Southwest Oklahoma.