May tornado takes house, renews faith for Geronimo couple

When a morning tornado struck a Geronimo home in May, it was a day that the homeowner said “my life turned around.” There was good will found in bad fortune.

Marion Simmons opens her story about the effect 7:15 a.m. May 18 had on her life: “This is my story this is my song, praising my Savior all the day long.”

Within a matter of moments, a morning’s rest quickly turned potentially deadly at the Simmons’ homesite at the intersection of Southeast 45th Street and New Hope Road.

“Strong winds which turned into an F2 tornado hit my house,” she said. “No warning, only the noise of the wind.”

When the big tree fell by her window, Simmons said she immediately jumped from her bed to run. Within two steps, the brick wall behind her came tumbling down.

“My husband (Weldon) was sitting in the next room also looking out the window; he said he felt pressure in the house,” Simmons said. “Quickly after that he looked up at the celling and seen the roof of the house fly off. The walls were still standing.”