Marlow man jailed; looking at up to life for a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old

A 26-year-old Marlow man is in jail on $250,000 bond after he was accused of a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl who told investigators “that he hasn’t dated anyone over the age of 18 in 6 years.”

Bradly Dean Bratcher made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he received two felony charges of child sexual abuse, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to life in prison.

Bratcher appeared on law enforcement radar Friday when emergency dispatchers received a call about a missing/runaway girl from Foster.

The girl’s father told investigators that his 15-year-old daughter had been missing since the day before, according to the affidavit. Her screen was knocked out from her bedroom window and it was unlocked. The only things missing were a pair of bell bottom jeans, a t-shirt and a pair of white tennis shoes. The father said the girl might be with Bratcher of another person from Marlow.

A call came in that Bratcher’s truck, with a non-working center brake light, was headed towards Marlow from Foster and it was stopped by a Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy in Marlow, the affidavit states. Bratcher said he’d been with the girl and that he’d dropped her off about 1 mile from her home.