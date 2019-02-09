You are here

Mangum carries on Greer County tradition despite tornado damage at fairgrounds

Mangum carries on Greer County tradition despite tornado damage at fairgrounds

Mon, 09/02/2019 - 12:04am Hannah Maginot

It’s been a summer of recovery for Mangum, after a May 20 tornado ripped through town, leaving a wake of damage in its path.

Several structures around Greer County were heavily damaged, including the exhibit hall at the Greer County Fairgrounds. The hall collapsed, also causing major damage to the fairgrounds’ kitchen and concession stand.

“It’s a total wreck,” said Cheryl Lively, a family and consumer sciences educator and Greer County Extension director.

