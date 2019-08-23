Man suspected of writing letters

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for an Oklahoma City man who claimed he is “The Lord Your God!” in written threats sent to a pair of Stephens County people. He also is alleged to have have thrown “the first stone” through a Stephens County church window.

The man, it turns out, also is the suspect in several similar incidents near Oklahoma City, as well as Tennessee and Texas.

The Stephens County District Court issued the arrest warrant for Thomas Ryan Krech, 44, now held in the Oklahoma County Jail, for felony allegations of two counts of endeavoring to perform acts of violence and for endeavoring to perform acts of violence, as well as a misdemeanor count of malicious injury to property under $1,000, court records indicate. The acts of violence counts are punishable by 10 years each in prison.

Krech is accused of sending written threats to do serious bodily harm or death to two men Tuesday as well as of throwing a cement block through a church window, along with a copy of a classic book, according to the allegations.

Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home in the 29600 block of Oklahoma 29 shortly before 12:30 p.m. on the report of vandalism and a threat. Deputy Tim Vann said they spoke with a man and his wife who said that after returning from a doctor’s appointment, it was noticed the mailbox was damaged — the couple had been gone since 7 a.m. Vann said the mailbox appeared to be damaged from being kicked.

The man said he looked inside the mailbox and found a folded yellow sheet of paper with handwriting in red ink.