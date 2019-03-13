Man jailed for entering into home

A 23-year-old Geronimo man is held on $40,000 bond after he was charged with burglary and theft.

Amon Lee Killsfirst made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of first-degree and third-degree burglary, as well as a pair of misdemeanor counts of knowingly concealing and/or withholding stolen property, records indicate. The first-degree burglary charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Killsfirst was arrested Saturday morning after a Geronimo homeowner reported multiple overnight break-ins, according to the probable cause affidavit filed in court.

Geronimo Police Chief David Johnston said he was called to a home at 818 East Main Street around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The caller said Killsfirst had come into the home twice and had returned and was inside the resident’s vehicle. Killsfirst also had a mountain bike and a small Razor scooter. The chief said he is familiar with Killsfirst due to arresting him before, the affidavit states.

A 74-year-old man and another man who live at the home met with Johnston. The elder man said he’d awakened just after midnight and saw Killsfirst standing in the hall, just inside the front door, according to the affidavit. He was told to get out twice and finally did without saying anything, the man said. Although the homeowner thought he’d locked the door, he learned not much later on that he hadn’t.