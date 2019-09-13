You are here

Home » News » Area » Man held after foot chase in Anadarko

Man held after foot chase in Anadarko

Fri, 09/13/2019 - 4:22am Scott Rains

A 43-year-old Anadarko man is in jail, accused of leading police on a foot chase that turned into a naked last stand.

The Caddo County District Court ordered a competency evaluation Thursday for Zachary Joseph Niastor, court records indicate. His competency hearing is set for 1 p.m. Oct. 15.

A felony arrest warrant was issued by the court on Wednesday for the charges of aggravated assault and battery upon a peace officer and battery/assault and battery on police officer after former conviction for a felony, records indicate. He faces four years to life in prison upon conviction.

The allegations stem from a Tuesday morning call to Anadarko police for an unwanted person in the driveway at 512 W. Broadway. Officer Dustan Chandler said he found Niastor walking in a nearby front yard. He was found clad in a towel wrapped around his waist and another around his head, according to the probable cause affidavit.

 

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK 73501
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620