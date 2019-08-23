Man held on $250,000 bond for allegations of lewd touching

A 56-year-old Duncan man is wanted for three counts of inappropriately touching girls between the ages of 4- and 7-years-old.

Michael Howard Phillips made his initial appearance Wednesday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a trio of felony counts of lewd molestation, records indicate. Each count is punishable by between 3-20 years in prison and, due to the nature of the charge, is punishable by a minimum of 85 percent of the sentence to be served before consideration for parole.

Phillips is accused of multiple acts of inappropriate touching of the children between November 2018 and Aug. 2, according to the charges.

Duncan Police began the investigation on Aug. 6 after the children — two 4-year-old girls and a 7-year-old girl — and their parents made a complaint. Detective Dustin Smith said the father told of being at Phillips’ home, 1207 N. 13th, on Aug. 2 and that Phillips had been drinking but didn’t seem intoxicated.

Phillips was sitting on a chair on the porch and the 4-year-old girls were with him. According to the affidavit, the parents went inside the house. When Phillips’ wife stepped out before returning inside, she “seemed very upset.” She told the parents that Phillips was “playing with the girls, you need to go check on them.”