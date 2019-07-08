You are here

Home » News » Area » Man found shot to death inside crashed vehicle in Tulsa

Man found shot to death inside crashed vehicle in Tulsa

Wed, 08/07/2019 - 3:19am AP Wire

TULSA — Police in Tulsa are investigating the fatal shooting of a man whose body was discovered inside a crashed vehicle.

The Tulsa Police Department says the body of 20-year-old Adrian Thornton was found about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday inside a car that had crashed into a tree near an apartment complex.

Authorities say Thornton had a gunshot wound in the upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries are reported.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK 73501
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620