Man accused of kidnap, torture of his girlfriend

Thu, 09/13/2018 - 3:03am Scott Rains

A Hydro man is in jail in lieu of $500,000 bond after he was accused of kidnapping and torturing his girlfriend over a two-day period.

Mitchell Scott Entz, 46, made his initial appearance Monday in Caddo County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The deadly weapon count is punishable by up to life in prison if convicted. 

