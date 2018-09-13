Man accused of kidnap, torture of his girlfriend

A Hydro man is in jail in lieu of $500,000 bond after he was accused of kidnapping and torturing his girlfriend over a two-day period.

Mitchell Scott Entz, 46, made his initial appearance Monday in Caddo County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The deadly weapon count is punishable by up to life in prison if convicted.