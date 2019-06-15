Local students explore their crafts at Arts Institute

QUARTZ MOUNTAIN STATE PARK — The digital age has changed the way we live, as well as the ways we interact with the fine arts.

What started with the ability to take photos and video on one’s phone has evolved to the ability to edit photos, learn an instrument and even make songs on handheld devices.

Sometimes, however, it’s nice to get back to the basics and understand why we fell in love with the arts in the first place. And for the past 40+ years, students from all over the state of Oklahoma have been able to focus strictly on their fine art of choice, while staying in one of the most picturesque locations in all of Southwest Oklahoma.

Each summer, for more than 40 years, the Oklahoma Arts Institute has presented dedicated, motivated high schoolers in the state of Oklahoma with the chance to fine-tune one of eight artistic disciplines. The students spend two weeks at Quartz Mountain State Park, essentially secluded from the rest of the world. The students spend 6-8 hours a day going through incredibly intensive lessons revolving around their chosen discipline. The classes are taught by nationally-renowned professionals who focus on getting the students to progress as much as possible in two weeks’ time, as well as teaching them to think outside the box.

At the end of the two weeks, the parents come back for a performance day where each student presents their final projects or performances from their respective disciplines.

Thousands apply and audition each year, with only the top 270 getting accepted. Each student focusing on one of eight disciplines. The prestige of the program is such that some prospective students apply for up to four disciplines, just to improve their chances of getting to go.

But beyond the top-of-the-line instructors and immersive atmosphere, what makes the OSAI unique from similar camps and institutes is the lack of financial stress. Because of state funding and generous donations from donors, the families face minimal cost when it comes to their children being able to go if they are accepted.

“The whole thing for us is no barriers,” Anne Ezzell Peters, Director of Public Relations, said. “The most the students pay is a $290 fee.”

For Solei Niusulu, a sophomore-to-be at MacArthur studying dance, the chance to get ballet training from instructors who have worked on Broadway and beyond is something she normally would have only been able to dream of.