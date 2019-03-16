Local artist captures beauty of Oklahoma wildlife in stained glass

MEDICINE PARK — Birds, deer and other animals made of colorful glass have popped up across Southwest Oklahoma in recent years.

Crafted with stained glass in colors of red, green, blue, yellow and more, these beautiful pieces have become prominent in homes, businesses and art shows in the region. They’re creations of Stacy Makinney, a stained glass artist with more than 20 years of experience. She and her husband moved to Southwest Oklahoma from Hawaii about three years ago and she has dedicated her life to creating stained glass works of art that emulate the area’s wildlife.

“In Hawaii, I focused a lot on Hawaii themes, like the hibiscus flowers and things like that,” she said. “I’ve always done things like egrets, cranes and herons. I like to do the local wildlife of wherever I’m at.”

Makinney has cultivated her stained glass talents since she was a young girl, watching her mother create pieces on the East Coast. As a pre-teen, she would watch on as her mother designed, cut, grinded and ultimately soldered the glass together to create unique works of art.

“She took a class many, many years ago and really liked it and just went from there,” Makinney said. “She started making her own designs and she taught me. I sort of learned it through osmosis.”