Livingston Machinery to showcase Fendt tractors

CHICKASHA — Livingston Machinery Company will host Fendt Field Day 2019 on Aug. 14th in Chickasha.

The day will consist of demonstrations in the field, a panel discussion with current Fendt owners, instructional presentations and interactive displays that highlight Fendt tractors. Events begin at 9 a.m. and run through 4 p.m. at the OSU South Central Research Station, 1105 E. Iowa, along I-44 in Chickasha.

The family-friendly event will include lunch, door prizes and giveaways in addition to seeing Fendt and other AGCO brands, like Hesston and Massey Ferguson working in the field. Customers will have the opportunity to demo equipment in true-to-life settings and talk with dozens of products specialists onsite from Livingston Machinery, AGCO and Manitou/Gehl.

“We’re really excited to get the chance to showcase all that Fendt has to offer. From their unmatched efficiency and comfort to their unique benefits that allow them to outperform all other tractors, Fendt is poised to make a big difference in the operations of leading farmers and custom operators,” said Livingston Machinery President/CEO, Shawn Skaggs. “With the new row crop ready 900 series tractors and the one of a kind 1000 series row crop tractors that go all the way to 500 HP, the future looks bright with Fendt.”