Lawton native supports nuclear deterrence

Sun, 06/30/2019
By Lt. Cmdr. Gustav Hein, Navy Office of Community Outreach

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE – A 2009 Eisenhower High School graduate and Lawton, Oklahoma, native in the U.S. Navy supports the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission.

Tiana Haywood is a Navy civilian contract worker serving in the administration department of Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron 7, a versatile command capable of using a myriad of tools to execute aircrew training, including classrooms, laboratories, E6-B aircraft, full motion high fidelity flight simulators, weapons systems trainers, and various computer-based training aids. In addition, as the E-6B model manager, VQ-7 is charged with ensuring training and operational standardization among all users of the E-6B aircraft weapons system.

