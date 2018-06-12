You are here

Home » News » Area » Lawton man accused of violating protective order by stalking, threatening ex

Lawton man accused of violating protective order by stalking, threatening ex

Thu, 12/06/2018 - 3:39am Scott Rains

DUNCAN — An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for a Lawton man accused of violating a protective order by stalking his ex.

The Stephens County District Court issued an arrest warrant for James C. Leveille, 38, for a felony charge of stalking in violation of a court order, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 2 years in county jail.

The felony charge stems from a Sept. 23 complaint to the Duncan police by his ex-girlfriend that he’d been messaging and calling her after she obtained a protective order. The messages, which investigators recorded as evidence, ranged from hurt, anger and then to hope they could reconcile, according to the court affidavit.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620