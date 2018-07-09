Lavender Valley Acres will hold open house again this weekend

APACHE Lavender Valley Acres will open once again this weekend.

The agriculture tourism destination was to remain closed until next spring due to ongoing family health issues. But treatment has progressed well and there's still time to purchase and planet lavender before the weather turns, said owner Anita Sodhi Thomasser.

"This is the weekend to come out and buy some plants and get them established in the ground before winter hits," she said. "If people purchase them, get them planted and watered, their roots should be established to withstand winter."