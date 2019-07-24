You are here

Kiowa Tribe back-to-school distribution Friday

Wed, 07/24/2019 - 2:43am Scott Rains

The Kiowa Tribe Higher Education Grant Program will be in Lawton on Friday, July 26th, for the back-to-school distribution for Kiowa tribal members.

Gift cards will be handed out to eligible Tribal members for school supplies, clothing, shoes, backpacks and more.

The event will be at from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kiowa Tribe Legislature District No. 4 office, 219 SW C. To qualify, students or parents must have proof of Kiowa Tribal enrollment and verification of school enrollment form for students grades PK-12.

