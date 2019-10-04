Kiowa Powwow and Native American Arts Festival slated

The Kiowa Tribe Liaison Office For Veterans Affairs (KTLOVA) will host a two day Powwow and Arts Festival on Friday and Saturday at the Kiowa Tribal Complex in Carnegie.

The powwow will begin 10 a.m. Friday with a cedaring and flag raising at the dance grounds. The flags of Larry Tofpi will be raised on Friday and Samuel “Doc” Pewewardy Jr.’s flag will be honored on Saturday.

The event will include a dance contest with straight/traditional-combined and fancy in the men’s category, and cloth/buckskin-combined in the women’s contest. Both will have cash prizes with first place winning $300 in both categories.

•HEAD STAFF: Kiowa Tia-Piah, co-host; Cy Ahtone and Cornel Pewewardy, masters of ceremonies; Harold Marris, gourd dancer; Thomas GoodEagle, man dancer; Lena Nells, lady dancer; Louis Maynahonah Jr., singer; KTLOVA 2019-2020 Princess Deanie Lucero, special guest; Seth Pewo, arena director; David Toppah, security; Kiowa Black Leggings, Comanche Indian Veterans Association, Choctaw Honor Guard, American Legion Post 401, Sac and Fox Color Guard, Apache Native Warrior Society Honor Guard, Riverside Indian School, Seminole Honor Guard; color guard.

The Native Juried Arts Festival, in Red Buffalo Hall in the Kiowa Tribal Complex, will also be held in conjunction with the powwow on both days.