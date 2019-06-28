Kiowa oldies dance set for Saturday

The Old School Rock & Rollers will host the 3rd Annual 4th of July Dance from 7-11 p.m. Saturday at Red Buffalo Hall at the Kiowa Tribal Complex in Carnegie.

There will be a $5 per person door charge (including children) with all proceeds going to future events held by the seniors.

Sandra Wilson will be the DJ playing music from the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

A dance contest sponsored by the Kiowa Diabetes Program is slated. It’s a “couples only” contest with first place receiving $150, second, $100, and third, $50. There also will be a drawing for a family pack of fireworks.