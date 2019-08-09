Jesse James’ lost treasure found in the fun of Cement festival

The outlaw spirit of Jesse James once caused a run from the streets to shelter whenever his name was uttered in the downtown of any community back in the late-1800s. It usually spelled some sort of trouble.

On Saturday, the iconic Western outlaw’s name spelled terms for a celebration in a small Caddo County town.

The 2nd Annual Jesse James Festival in Cement offered a bit of fun as summer nears its end.

One of the first vendor booths you’d come across was run by Loyal Hicks from nearby Cyril. With a big, floppy straw hat on his head, a stool underneath and a guitar in hand, he was serving as a singing cowboy to those who would listen.

“I figured I’d get out here,” he said. “I’ve got a few guitars to sell.”

Hicks’ booth did have guitars as well as an assortment of classic license plates, novelties and other gear for those looking for something out of the ordinary. There was even a preserved alligator head awaiting a ride to a new home.

A little further down Main Street, a collection of classic hot rods made for wide eyes and wild poses by Neariah Snider and Brennen Cocheran near a pristine 1970 Dodge Charger.

“That’s one of my 13 grandchildren,” Tammy Cocheran said of young Brennan.