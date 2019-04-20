Jay Johnson installed as OHA board chairman

The Oklahoma Hospital Association (OHA) board of directors installed Jay Johnson, FACHE, president and CEO, Duncan Regional Hospital, as chairman on April 16, for a term through 2021. He has served as chairman-elect since 2018 and has served on the OHA board since 2013.

Johnson has been president and CEO at Duncan Regional Hospital since 2010. He began his career at Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas, followed by nine years at Stillwater Medical Center and five years at Mercy Hospital Ardmore.

A fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, Johnson is a past delegate of the American Hospital Association’s Region 7 (Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas) Regional Policy Board. Johnson also currently serves as the board chair for the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma.