Jackson County firefighter to be honored

A Jackson County firefighter is one of two Oklahomans who will be honored by the U.S. Fire Service after dying in the line of duty.

The 38th National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service will be held Oct. 6, and Assistant Chief Madison L. Clinton Jr. is among 92 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2018 and 27 who died in previous years.

Clinton, 54, of the Friendship Volunteer Fire Department, died Aug. 10, 2018, from injuries sustained while engaging in fire suppression activities on a residential structure fire when the structure collapsed. He will be joined by firefighter William F. Brinza III, 64, of the Cowskin Fire Department, who died May 12, 2018, after suffering a medical emergency shortly after arriving on-scene at a structure fire.