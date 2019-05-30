Investigators making headway in weekend shootings

Duncan police are making headway in a pair of Memorial Day weekend shootings and have identified the victims.

Odis Turner Jr., 50, who is originally from Texas but had been living in Duncan, was identified as the victim of a Sunday night shooting death, according to Police Chief Dan Ford.

An unidentified suspect is in jail awaiting charges that may be coming sooner rather than later after police found the suspected weapon Wednesday afternoon.

“This hasn’t gone out, but we just found the gun a little while ago,” said Detective Lt. John Byers. “It was located near Camelback Road and the (Oklahoma) Highway 7 Bypass.”

Turner was found dead Sunday night after officers were called shortly after 10 p.m. to a home in the 1800 block West Osage on the report of a shooting victim. It was learned that Turner had come to the home and as he approached the front door, a gunshot went through it and into his chest, killing him.

Ford told The Constitution that it appears there have been previous issues at that location.

Byers said investigators are continuing to gather evidence and speak with witnesses.