International couple discovers Medicine Park while house sitting

MEDICINE PARK — An international couple recently discovered one of Southwest Oklahoma’s best kept secrets while house sitting as part of their nomadic lifestyle.

Nathalie Bouchard and Paul Boucher discovered Medicine Park through TrustedHouseSitters Limited, a website similar to AirBnB, where homeowners offer their residences to essential strangers to house sit while they go away on business or vacation. A Medicine Park resident offered her home for six weeks while she was away. With two large dogs to take care of, it made sense to have someone living in the home, taking care of the animals when she couldn’t be there.

“They give up their house while they’re away for you to live there as if it’s your own house,” Boucher said. “They take care of the pets and the plants and you treat it as your own.”

The service has continued to expand in recent years — attracting more clients who want to feel solace in the fact their home is occupied and those who want to travel the world and discover new places on a relatively affordable budget.