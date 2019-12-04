InnHabit to offer tiny home rentals, stores in Medicine Park

MEDICINE PARK — Ground was broken Thursday on the first tiny home development in Medicine Park.

Conceived by husband-and-wife developers Noel Alsbrook and Julie Alsbrook, InnHabit at Cobblestone Hill will offer 10 tiny home nightly rentals, six retail micro-shops and a wood fire pizza restaurant to be rented out. The idea for the project dates back more than five years, but its work on its current conception began about 18 months ago.

“It’s taken a while to get here,” Julie Alsbrook said. “But we’re excited to be here at this point.”

The Alsbrooks and their children joined Mayor Jennifer Ellis and other community members in a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning. Ellis thanked them for bringing their idea to the cobblestone community and for the opportunity to help improve the town moving forward.