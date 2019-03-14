Inmate caught following overnight manhunt

Following an overnight manhunt, an Oklahoma Department of Corrections inmate with a history of escape was captured Tuesday.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension and Investigations agents located Howard McLeod Correctional Center walkaway James E. Smith around 3 p.m., according to Matt Elliott, DOC information manager. The prison is an unfenced minimum-security prison housing about 650 inmates outside of Atoka.

Smith, 39, was discovered missing from the prison for men around 7:50 p.m. Monday after learning a resident near the 5,300-acre site had called the sheriff’s office complaining of someone trespassing on their property. Elliott said Smith was located about 6 miles away from the facility in a rural area Tuesday.