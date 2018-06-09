Inhofe will be named chairman of committee

Oklahoma's senior U.S. senator has been named chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, a Tulsa Republican, has been the committee's acting chairman for most of this year as Committee Chairman John McCain underwent treatment for brain cancer. McCain, an Arizona senator who was the committee's ranking member, died in late August and Washington officials had said last week that it was likely Inhofe, who now is the committee's ranking member, would be named chairman. Inhofe's office had indicated it would make no comments on that possibility until after McCain's funeral.