Inhofe co-sponsors Asylum Abuse Reduction Act

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Oklahoma, has cooperated with a group of legislators to introduce the Asylum Abuse Reduction Act in the U.S. Senate and House.

Inhofe said the legislation will complement the president’s work to build a wall by addressing immigration loopholes to strengthen the integrity of the asylum process, ensuring it is only used by individuals genuinely seeking asylum. He said the United States experienced a 234 percent increase in asylum applications from 2014 to 2016, generating a serious backlog in immigration courts.

Co-sponsors are Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee; Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-North Dakota; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana; and Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Oklahoma.

“The asylum process should be for those who truly need it — not individuals using it after they are caught illegally crossing the border in an attempt to avoid deportation,” Inhofe said. “That’s why I’m reintroducing my Asylum Abuse Reduction Act. By reforming our asylum process, we can minimize false asylum claims, ease the backlog on our immigration courts and end ‘catch and release’ — all while improving the process for those who truly need it. The border is in a serious crisis. President Trump gets that — he really does — and he is changing it. I am proud of the administration’s continued work to build the wall, increase support for ICE and Customs and Border Protection agents and eliminate sanctuary cities. With the addition of the Asylum Abuse Reduction Act, we can make real reform to our broken immigration system and secure the southern border.”