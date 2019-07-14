Indiahoma motorcyclist hospitalized following motorcycle wreck

A 45-year-old Indiahoma man was admitted to an Oklahoma City hospital following a Thursday evening wreck between his motorcycle and a pickup west of Lawton.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Warren D. Wilson was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and later transferred to OU Trauma where he was admitted in fair condition with arm injuries.

Wilson was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on West Lee Boulevard shortly after 6:30 p.m. when a westbound pickup driven by Austin T. Hudson attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Deyo Mission Road and struck the motorcycle while mid-turn, Trooper Jacob Mackey reported. Wilson was not wearing a helmet.