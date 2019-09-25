Identification made of Altus shooting death, suspect arrested

One person is in custody and the identity of a 32-year-old man killed in a Sunday morning shooting has been released by Altus police.

Justin Mitchell was the man killed from a shooting, according to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy.

Police were called shortly after 4:30 a.m. to Apple Creek Apartments, 1501 South Park Lane, and found Mitchell dead in the walkway outside building 400 from injuries sustained in a shooting, according to Police Chief Tim Murphy. His body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy and identification.

“Late Sunday afternoon, investigators arrested a 26-year-old man who they believe is responsible for Mitchell’s death,” Murphy said.

The man was booked into Jackson County jail for a charge of first-degree murder.