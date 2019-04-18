House Passes Bill to Protect Nursing Home Residents from Over-prescription of Anti-Psychotic Drugs

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma House of Representatives today passed a bill that would protect nursing home residents from being prescribed anti-psychotic drugs without their informed consent or being prescribed the drug by their physician.

Rep. Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City, who authored the bill with Sen. Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma City, said Oklahoma is currently No. 1 in the nation for nursing home residents who are taking an anti-psychotic drug without a psychiatric diagnosis. Senate Bill 142 requires that a nursing home resident or their legal representative provide informed consent prior to the prescribing of an anti-psychotic medication unless a physician deems it necessary.

“This bill will improve the lives of Oklahoma nursing home residents who are too often prescribed medications to modify their sleep or behavior without proof that they need these powerful medications,” West said. “I was happy to author this bill as part of our effort to help protect our most frail and vulnerable.”