Hofmeister pleased with state funding

Joy Hofmeister is pleased with the State Legislature’s increased funding allocation for education, while anticipating actions that legislators are expected to take in their 2020 session to continue advancing education.

The state’s superintendent of public instruction was in Lawton Tuesday to attend a day-long education conference at Lawton High School, one of five sites where the Oklahoma State Department of Education is holding regional conferences over the next week. State officials said the idea is to make it easier for teachers and administrators to get to EngageOK by putting conference sites closer to home.

Lawton was one of those regional sites when the program premiered in 2016, and was one again on Tuesday, drawing an estimated 800 of the 1,000 people who registered, state officials said. The day-long conference featured a variety of 50-minute sessions and Hofmeister presented one for administrators, facilitated a student panel discussion, and was available through the day for other sessions.