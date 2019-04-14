Health care forum set Thursday

Together Oklahoma has scheduled a public forum Thursday to give residents a chance to learn more about the state of health care.

The forum, which will be co-hosted by the League of Women Voters of Lawton, will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Patterson Center, No. 4 NE Arlington.

Jacobi Crowley, southwest Oklahoma field rep for Together Oklahoma, said the forum is intended to address one of the most common concerns voiced by residents: health care. The idea is to bring those who know about the issue together with residents who have questions, to discuss possible problems and policy solutions. Thursday’s session will include Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, and Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton, as well as Lawton City Councilwoman Onreka Johnson and local physician Dr. Scott Michener.

Crowley said the format follows a system that Together Oklahoma established at its inception.