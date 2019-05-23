Head-on crash kills Anadarko man, hospitalizes boy

A terrible head-on collision between a tractor-trailer rig and a car in northern Comanche County killed an Anadarko man and sent a 12-year-old boy to an Oklahoma City hospital in critical condition.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Alfredo Gamez, 21, died from massive injuries at the scene of the wreck at the intersection of U.S. 62 and Cherry Road, 2 mile north and 5 miles west of Elgin. His 12-year-old passenger was flown to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in critical condition with head, arm, leg and internal/external trunk injuries.

Gamez was driving a Buick Lacrosse southbound on U.S. 62 shortly after 11 a.m. when a tractor-trailer driven by Josh L. Smith, 33, of Paul’s Valley slowed to make a right hand turn onto Cherry, crossed the center line into the southbound lane and struck the car, Trooper Jason Riddle reported. The Anadarko man and boy were freed from the wreckage by a contingent of first responders from Edgewater, Elgin, Porter Hill, Paradise Valley and Apache’s volunteer fire departments, along with EMS 33 and Comanche Nation Police and Fire.