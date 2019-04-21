Granfield man dies in single vehicle wreck

A 19-year-old Grandfield man died in an early Saturday morning wreck in Tillman County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Bryan Fife died at the scene of the wreck, 2/10-mile east of Grandfield. His body was taken to the state Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City for autopsy.

Fife was driving a Chrysler Voyager westbound on U.S. 70, shortly before 12:45 a.m. when he went off the roadway to the right and entered a broadslide, Trooper Clancy Williams reported. After leaving the road, the Voyager rolled 1 ¾-time before coming to rest against an abandoned mobile home.