Frederick Chamber celebrates new year of community success

FREDERICK — The Frederick Chamber of Commerce named its “Most Useful Citizens” during its annual banquet earlier this month.

Cacy Caldwell and Brent Morey took home the honors during the gathering, which was held Feb. 7. For Caldwell, this year marks her final as a member of the chamber’s board. She’s served on the board since 2017.

Banquet attendants were treated to an evening of, “Home is Where the Heart Is” at the Great Plains Technology Center Tillman-Kiowa Campus. As part of the festivities, board members were voted in and John Amyx was named the 2019 president. He will be assisted by Jason Treadwell, who will serve as president-elect.

The chamber recognized Roxie Hill as Chamber Volunteer of the Year for her work on the town’s holiday program, Christmas in Frederick, and on the Oyster Fry committee, as well as a number of other events.